Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.1 %
Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.