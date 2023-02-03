Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.1 %

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Featured Stories

