Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 32,558 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 688.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Middleby by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,252,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Middleby by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.93. The stock had a trading volume of 167,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,848. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $140.60.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

