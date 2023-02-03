Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $800.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,031. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $824.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $769.74.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

