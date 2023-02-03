Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 221.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.41 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

