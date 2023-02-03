Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $947,972,000 after acquiring an additional 235,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.63. The stock had a trading volume of 52,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,537. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,007.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.19.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.