Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $172.70. 232,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,724. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.