Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of AZEK worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AZEK by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,144,000 after buying an additional 919,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 667,488 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,092,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 160,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,197. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. AZEK’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

