Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.53. 217,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.