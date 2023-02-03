Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 138,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,146. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $138.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

