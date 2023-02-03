Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Leslie’s Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.97 million. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

