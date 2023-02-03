Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 32,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,645. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,937.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,284,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,937.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at $27,284,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

