Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $308.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $256.40. 36,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.06. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

