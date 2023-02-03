Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $285,893,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,001,106,000 after buying an additional 1,708,536 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,624,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,066,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.