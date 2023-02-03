Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 627 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $144.06. 13,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $146.81.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,642 shares of company stock worth $12,678,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

