Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.02. 19,838,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,763,684. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

