Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 424 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.82. The stock had a trading volume of 179,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $283.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

