Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 698 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,617. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

