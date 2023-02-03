Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average is $215.06. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $308.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

