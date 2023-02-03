ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.54

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 197743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ODP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

