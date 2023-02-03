OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.87

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 61975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.