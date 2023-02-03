OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €33.20 ($36.09) and last traded at €32.90 ($35.76). 1,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.60 ($35.43).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.54. The stock has a market cap of $577.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.45.

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

