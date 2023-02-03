Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Increased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $203.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.76.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

