Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.76.

OKTA traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 257,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,859. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 123.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Okta by 49.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 768.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 74.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

