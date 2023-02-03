Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $371.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

