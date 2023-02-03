Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.45.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $371.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.31 and a 200 day moving average of $287.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.