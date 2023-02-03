Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $396.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $396.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.15. 210,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,728. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

