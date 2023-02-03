OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.3 %

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

