OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.