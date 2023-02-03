OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

