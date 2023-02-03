OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Republic Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.8 %

RSG opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

