OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,156,000 after purchasing an additional 944,026 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,712,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,899,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,329,000 after acquiring an additional 491,741 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,585,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,256,000 after acquiring an additional 375,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

