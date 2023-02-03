OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.51 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day moving average is $237.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.