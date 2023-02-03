OLD National Bancorp IN Has $800,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,242,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.