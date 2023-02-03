OLD National Bancorp IN Has $996,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Paychex by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Trading Up 2.5 %

PAYX stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.