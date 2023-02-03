OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.14% of Cerus worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 11,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 572,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerus Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens downgraded Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also

