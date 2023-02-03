Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $70.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.36.

OLN stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Olin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Olin by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Olin by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

