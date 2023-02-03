Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $11.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Transactions at OLO

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OLO

OLO Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OLO by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 245,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OLO by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 842,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.23. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.