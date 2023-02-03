OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $339,800.31

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 56.4% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $339,800.31 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00423429 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,823.36 or 0.28881118 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00463437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

