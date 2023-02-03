Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Gap Up to $33.26

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.26, but opened at $35.23. Open Text shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 72,166 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Open Text by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.