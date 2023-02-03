Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.64. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2023 earnings at $28.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $489.77 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $408.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

