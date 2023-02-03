Oppenheimer Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $152.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $159.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.