Optimism (OP) Trading Up 33.7% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $667.49 million and $669.53 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00013243 BTC on popular exchanges.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
