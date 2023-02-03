Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

