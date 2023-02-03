Orbler (ORBR) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $1.54 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00024774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

