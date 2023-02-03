Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $67.88 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $67.88 million and $6.27 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00219580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10022844 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,333,922.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.