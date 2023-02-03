Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) were down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 58,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,032,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $848.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $978.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

