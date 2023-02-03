Osmosis (OSMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $540.98 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Osmosis has a total market cap of $540.98 million and approximately $30.09 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00004682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

