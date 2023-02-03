Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $1.10

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $541.45 million and approximately $32.59 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00004674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.82 or 0.28656403 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00465844 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.