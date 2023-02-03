Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $84.56, with a volume of 3054795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.
The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.