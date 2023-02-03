Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $84.56, with a volume of 3054795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

