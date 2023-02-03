Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.50 EPS.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 458,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,435. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

